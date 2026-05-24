BELDING, Mich. — The sound of motorcycles filled the streets of Belding, Michigan Sunday morning as Rolling Thunder's Ride for Freedom passed through Denny Craycraft Veterans Freedom Park.

"We do this ride this weekend on Memorial Day weekend and we do it all across the country to remember our fallen," Michigan Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 President Mike Holmes said.

WATCH: Rolling Thunder's Ride for Freedom rolls through West Michigan for its 38th year

More than 20 riders traveled from Grand Rapids to Belding and on to the state capitol Sunday to honor fallen soldiers and bring awareness to POW and MIA veterans.

More than 20 riders traveled from Grand Rapids to Belding before heading to the state capitol, where they joined other Rolling Thunder chapters from across Michigan.

For decades, the Ride for Freedom has aimed to bring awareness to prisoners of war and missing in action veterans. Michigan still has 48 fallen soldiers from Vietnam who have not returned home.

Paige Meyer. Riders stop at Denny Craycraft Veterans Freedom Park in Belding Sunday morning before heading to Lansing.

"We have a lot of families who have unanswered questions of their loved ones who gave all. And it's our mission to find those people and bring them soldiers back," Michigan Rolling Thunder Chapter 4 Chaplain Marvin Dunbar said.

Organizers said seeing the support year after year reminds them why they keep riding.

"Warms the heart to know that people out there still do care but yet we are out there still reminding people," Dunbar said. "Celebrating America is the Fourth of July, celebrating our fallen veterans is memorial weekend," Dunbar said.

Paige Meyer.

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