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Probable cause conference rescheduled for semi-truck driver charged in deadly I-96 crash

IONIA COUNTY COURTHOUSE
WXMI.
IONIA COUNTY COURTHOUSE
Probable cause conference rescheduled for semi-truck driver charged in deadly I-96 crash
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IONIA, Mich. — A probable cause conference was rescheduled Monday for a semi-truck driver facing charges related to a deadly 2025 crash on I-96 in Ionia County.

23-year-old Mohamed Kamara of Kalamazoo is facing two charges in connection with the Aug. 26 crash: negligent operation of a motor vehicle causing miscarriage or stillbirth and a moving violation causing death in a work or school zone

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, Kamara was driving a semi-truck westbound on I-96 just west of Sunfield Highway when he struck a white Nissan SUV. Investigators say the truck then hit a gray Chevrolet Equinox driven by Shelby Redding.

The two people inside the Nissan SUV sustained serious injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Redding and her unborn child died at the scene.

Kamara’s probable cause conference has been rescheduled for April 8 at 1 p.m.

FOX 17 will continue to follow this case and provide updates as they become available.

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