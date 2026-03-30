Phase three of I-96 construction begins Monday, bringing months of delays in Ionia County

LOWELL, Mich. — A major stretch of I-96 in Ionia County is entering its next phase of construction, and drivers say they’re already preparing for months of delays.

Phase three of the $130 million Michigan Department of Transportation project is set to begin Monday, March 30, and will continue through November. This phase will rebuild nine miles of I-96 between Bliss and Sunfield roads.

The work will focus on the eastbound lanes, with traffic being shifted to the westbound side. That means drivers will be reduced to a single lane in each direction.

Many drivers say the construction has already caused issues during earlier phases and they expect more of the same.

“This 96 is going to mess up a lot of traffic going either way, it doesn’t matter,” said Ionia resident Joseph Conry.

Conry said previous construction phases led to heavy congestion and safety concerns, especially on nearby roads.

“Too many accidents, and just a lot of people going down Grand River,” he said.

Local businesses have also noticed changes. One Ionia gas station reported an increase in traffic as drivers searched for alternate routes around the highway work.

“There was a lot more traffic because people had to take Grand River, 66, and 21, which got way more congested than if everybody was on the highway,” said Jess Arwood, a cashier at a Marathon gas station.

Arwood said she avoided I-96 herself during earlier construction phases.

“I avoided it like the plague. I would take 21 more often, Riverside more often, but they were all more congested too because of it,” she said.

Despite the inconvenience, some residents say the construction is necessary.

“I am happy that it’s getting done because it’s kind of rough,” said Ionia resident Forrest Butler.

Still, Butler said he plans to avoid I-96 for now.

“I plan to stay off those roads and go on 21,” he said.

Other drivers say they’re making similar plans.

“I’ll be using 21, I won’t be using 96,” Conry said, adding that he hopes the work wraps up quickly. “I just wish they can get it done real quick, that’s the only thing to say.”

MDOT says lane closures are not expected to begin immediately, but will likely start during the second or third week of construction.

For more information on the project and what drivers can expect, click here.

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