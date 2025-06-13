Overnight repairs to substation to knock out power for hundreds

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Hundreds of customers will lose power Friday night so emergency repairs can be made to an electrical substation.

Consumers Energy says to fix equipment it needs to de-power a transmission line that feeds electricity to more than 900 homes and businesses. Work is scheduled to begin at midnight on Saturday, June 14 and could last up to six hours.

“We want our customers to know we appreciate their patience,” said Chris Laird, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric distribution. “We never want to interrupt service to our customers, but need to so do to ensure the safety of our equipment and, more important, the people we serve. This overnight work will allow us to avoid longer, unplanned outages this summer.”

The outage is expected to impact people living in the area south of Ellison Avenue, north of Main Street, east of Rath Road, and west of State Street.

See the below map for details on the outage area.

Consumers Energy A map of the area expected to be impacted by a power outage due to emergency repairs to an electrical substation in Ionia County.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact Consumers Energy at 1-800-477-5050.

