New prenatal program in Greenville offers group-based care for expecting families

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A new approach to prenatal care is taking shape in Greenville, where Corewell Health has launched its 6th Centering Pregnancy site designed to bring expecting mothers together in a supportive, group-based setting.

The program blends traditional prenatal checkups with group sessions, giving families an opportunity to learn about pregnancy, childbirth, and infant care while also building connections with others going through similar experiences.

For first-time mom Destiny Tyler of Crystal, the program has been a welcome resource, especially in a rural area where access to services can be limited.

“Living out in the country, you don’t get resources like that around here,” Tyler said.

Now nearing the six-month mark of her first pregnancy, Tyler admits she initially felt overwhelmed by the unknowns of becoming a parent.

“This is literally my first kid,” she said. “I’ve had nieces and nephews, but none of my own. I don’t even know how to keep a baby alive.”

After joining the Centering Pregnancy program, she says that anxiety has eased.

“For me, it’s been so extremely helpful. It’s really eased my mind and made me feel a lot better. It takes away some of that first-time mom stress,” Tyler said.

The Centering Pregnancy model encourages participants to engage in open discussions, ask questions, and form relationships with others in similar stages of pregnancy.

Kelsee Tharp, a certified nurse midwife, says building connections among participants plays a key role in the program’s overall impact.

“They love having that good sense of community and developing friendships with people that are in the same walk of life,” Tharp said.

Beyond emotional support, Tharp notes the program is backed by research showing improved health outcomes.

Corewell says it can reduce the risk of preterm births, increase breastfeeding rates, and help parents feel more prepared for labor, delivery, and infant care.

For Tyler, having access to the program close to home has made a meaningful difference as she prepares for motherhood.

“Honestly, it beats just popping into the doctor real quick for a checkup,” she said. “It feels like you’re really getting something out of it.”

For more information about the Centering Pregnancy program click here. If you’re looking to connect with program organizers, you can email centeringpregnancy@corewellhealth.org .

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