New phase, new delays: I-96 construction ramps up

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The next phase of the ongoing I-96 construction project is now underway, bringing months of expected delays for drivers.

Monday marked the start of Phase 3 of the $130 million project, which focuses on rebuilding a nine-mile stretch of highway between Bliss and Sunfield roads.

Over the next eight months, traffic will gradually be reduced from four lanes to two, with drivers eventually being shifted to westbound lanes while crews work on the eastbound side.

For many commuters, the construction is expected to bring familiar frustrations.

Nathan Myers, a Lansing resident who travels to Grand Rapids several times a week for work, said previous phases of the project have already made his commute unpredictable.

“Trying to get up to Grand Rapids before nine a.m. can feel impossible, especially when there’s a ton of construction going on,” Myers said.

He added that delays during earlier construction phases varied widely.

“Some days were really good on the roads, other days you would just sit there for 20 minutes and not move.”

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, between 50 and 100 workers will be on-site daily as construction continues.

Tanya Pawlukiewicz, an MDOT construction engineer overseeing the project, said the scope of work requires multiple teams operating simultaneously.

“There’s a lot of different crews coming out from demolition to paving and we’re doing a lot of excavating and replacing five different very large box culverts throughout that stretch of road,” she said.

With heavy construction activity comes increased safety concerns. MDOT says safety remains their top priority for both workers and drivers.

“Safety is paramount not only with MDOT but with the contractors and consultants that we work with. We have safety meetings and discussions every single day,” Pawlukiewicz said.

Last year, roughly 50 crashes were reported in construction zones along this stretch of I-96. Officials are urging drivers to stay alert behind the wheel.

“The most important thing we can say is slow down, pay attention, and stay off your phone,” Pawlukiewicz added.

Despite the inconvenience, some drivers are hopeful the project will ultimately improve road conditions.

“The amount of cracks and potholes are tremendous, and it would be nice to have a smooth drive back home,” Myers said.

MDOT expects traffic to begin shifting to the westbound lanes by mid-April. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and check for updates on detours and ramp closures here.

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