New Aldi under construction in Lowell, neighbors await opening date

LOWELL, Mich. — A highly anticipated new grocery store is making its way to Lowell, as construction continues on a new Aldi location.

While an official opening date has not yet been announced, excitement is already building among residents who say the supermarket could bring savings and convenience to the area.

Debbie Larson, a Lowell resident of about 40 years, says she’s especially looking forward to the potential cost savings.

“If it can save me a little bit of money, hey that’s great,” Larson said.

She adds that rising grocery prices, combined with medical expenses for her and her husband, have made budgeting more challenging.

“Bills add up so you gotta cut corners a little bit where you can,” Larson said.

Other residents say Aldi’s product selection is a major draw. Sara Rozeboom, an Ada mother, says her family already enjoys shopping at the chain.

“We especially love the cheese and cereal that they carry and the seafood,” Rozeboom said.

Her son, Drew, appreciates the store’s smaller layout.

“I love that it’s little and easy to find everything,” he said.

However, not all feedback has been entirely positive. Some neighbors have expressed concerns about increased traffic once the store opens. With Aldi expected to become one of only a limited number of grocery options in Lowell, residents worry about congestion along Main Street.

“My concern is maybe the traffic because there’s sometimes a lot of accidents there on Main Street and people don’t pay attention,” Larson said.

Despite those concerns, many residents agree the new store will be a welcome addition to the community.

“I am anxious to see the Aldi when it opens up,” Larson said.

Aldi has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding an official opening date. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube