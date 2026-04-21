Neighbors push for moratorium on data centers in Lowell Township

LOWELL, Mich. — Residents in Lowell Charter Township are continuing to voice concerns over a proposed data center project planned for Covenant Business Park near I-96.

At Monday night’s township board meeting, community members packed Lowell High School’s Performing Arts Center, urging leaders to temporarily halt not only the current proposal but any similar developments in the area.

“Just say no!” one attendee chanted, drawing applause from the crowd.

One by one, residents called on the board to approve a moratorium on new or expanded data centers. Among them was Betsy Lopez-Wagner, co-founder of Residents United for a Healthy Lowell.

“This data center has no home here in Lowell, nor in the Great Lakes region,” Lopez-Wagner said.

Despite strong public input, township leaders did not make a decision Monday night. Officials said the proposed moratorium will instead move forward for further discussion at a future meeting.

“It will be on our agenda for the second reading and discussion at our next meeting,” township supervisor Jerry Hale said.

For some residents, the delay signals progress.

“In January, we began introducing this moratorium and were really looking forward to what next month brings,” Lopez-Wagner said.

The proposed data center project is backed by Microsoft, which says it is committed to working with the community.

In a statement, the company said it aims to be “a thoughtful, long-term partner” in Lowell Charter Township and is focused on ensuring its development “adds value and reflects local priorities.”

The township board is expected to revisit the proposed moratorium at its next meeting, which is scheduled for May 18th.

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