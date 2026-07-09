MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Montcalm Community College is transforming a building on its Sidney campus into a student success center, backed by nearly $6 million in funding.

What was previously known as the Les Morford Instructional Building will be transformed over the next two years into a state-of-the-art academic and support hub for the college.

WATCH: Montcalm Community College to build nearly $6 million student success center at Sidney campus

Montcalm Community College to build nearly $6 million student success center at Sidney campus

"We're going to completely give it a facelift and remodel it and turn it into a student success center," Montcalm Community College President Dr. Bradley Barrick said.

The project moved forward after the state of Michigan approved a capital outlay match of about $2.9 million, bringing the total renovation to just above $5.8 million.

"For us in rural Michigan in Montcalm county, to do big initiatives like this we need help and so we're just very grateful and appreciative," Barrick said.

The investment isn't just about updating a building, it's about investing in students and the community, Barrick said.

"I think it just shows the state is supportive and just believes in what the college is doing and what we're doing for our students, this community, and for the workforce in this region," Barrick said.

Once finished, the center will house academic instruction, advising, and other student services all under one roof.

"We'll have all kinds of services that help them from day one until the day they finish their educational goals with us," Barrick said.

This project will take roughly two years to complete.

WXMI. Les Morford Instructional Building which will be transformed into Montcalm Community College's new Student Success Center.

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