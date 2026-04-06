Michigan vs. UConn national championship game brings boost to Ionia business

IONIA, Mich. — As fans tune in for the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship, Renucci’s Bar & Restaurant in Ionia is preparing for a surge of customers eager to watch the game in a lively, community setting.

Monday, Bartender Heather Wakley said big sporting events, especially those involving Michigan teams, consistently bring in strong business.

“Everybody’s excited and rooting for the home team usually,” Wakley said. “It brings in new faces, it brings in a lot of new people, and we’ll definitely get a bigger crowd and more money.”

And that boost in business has a personal impact as well.

“I have two teenage kids and one in college right now so that money goes a lot to her,” Wakley said.

For fourth-generation owner Vinny Renucci, the connection between Michigan sports and the restaurant’s success is clear.

“When Michigan sports are doing great, then we’re doing great,” Renucci said. “So it brings in a lot of business.”

Despite Renucci’s usually closing up at midnight on Mondays, the restaurant says they’ll stay open for as long as the crowd stays, or until 2 a.m. for Monday nights game.

“If the party’s going, we’ll stay open,” Renucci said.

While major games like college sporting events bring in large crowds, Renucci’s also works to attract customers throughout the week. General Manager Shane Vaughn said specials and promotions help draw people in during slower days.

“The non-weekend days typically are a little slower, but we run some good specials,” Vaughn said. “Those things really help to bring people out.”

For employees like Wakley, the atmosphere during big games stands out as one of the highlights of the job.

“Well my favorite part right now is I’m a Michigan fan so I can’t wait for [Monday’s] game to win the title!”

Renucci’s will be running drink and food specials for the entirety of the game. Tip off is at 8:50 p.m. ET Monday, April 6th.

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