LOWELL, Mich. — Years after singing covers at local venues, a Lowell musician is preparing for one of the biggest performances of her career in downtown Grand Rapids.

Lindsey Garcia, who performs under the stage name “LVNDR,” will be among the first artists to take the stage during the Acrisure Amphitheater’s Community Celebration this Saturday.

“I’m nervous, but I’m just more excited than anything to get to share on the right stage what I’ve been working on specifically for this show,” Garcia said.

Garcia’s family moved to Lowell in 2009, where she says her music journey truly began.

WATCH: Lowell musician LVNDR to perform at Acrisure Amphitheater Community Celebration this weekend

Lowell musician LVNDR to perform at Acrisure Amphitheater Community Celebration this weekend

“This town holds a special place in my heart because it was the first place that I ever sang in front of a live audience,” Garcia said.

LVNDR first gained attention online by performing cover songs with her own twist, a sound she describes as “coffee shop pop.”

“I like to take popular songs and turn it into my style,” Garcia explained. “It is a little bit of an easier listen, smooth, jazzy, folksy-style covers.”

Her career gained even more momentum after appearing on Season 24 of “The Voice,” where she earned praise from mentors including Niall Horan and John Legend.

Courtesy: Lindsey Garcia Lindsey Garcia and her fiance Seth Izzard after her voice audition.

“I think getting that validation from Niall, who was my coach, and then John Legend turning for me, that was huge for my confidence,” Garcia said. “It gave me the push I needed to keep going, keep writing my own stuff, and really find my place in the music industry.”

Now, Garcia is preparing to bring that evolving sound to a hometown crowd at the Acrisure Amphitheater, where she says the audience can expect to hear original music that has never been performed publicly before.

“A lot of the stuff that I’m going to be playing is stuff that people haven’t seen me do before, and I’m saving it for this moment.” Garcia said, “It’s going to be a fun set.”

For LVNDR, Saturday’s performance represents years of dedication and artistic growth.

“This show at the Acrisure Amphitheater is going to be a true testament to all of the hard work that I’ve put in these last few years,” Garcia said. “I’m really excited to share that with people.”

LVNDR is scheduled to perform on the East Deck Stage during Saturday’s community celebration beginning at 3 p.m.

The celebration itself begins earlier in the day at 11 a.m. and will feature more than a dozen performances throughout the 11-hour event.

In addition to live music, attendees will be able to take self-guided tours of the new venue, visit food trucks, and watch a drone show later in the evening.

Admission to the event is free, but organizers are encouraging guests to reserve tickets ahead of time.

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