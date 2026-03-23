Lowell library to host blood drive amid nationwide shortage

LOWELL, Mich. — With blood supplies running low across the country, local donations are becoming more critical than ever and residents in Lowell have an opportunity to help.

A community blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday, March 26th, at the Englehardt Public Library. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., giving donors several hours to stop by and contribute.

While walk-ins are welcome, but organizers recommend scheduling an appointment in advance to help ensure a smooth and efficient donation process.

You can schedule an appointment here or call 866-642-5663.

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