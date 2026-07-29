LOWELL, Mich. — The 91st annual Kent County Youth Fair officially kicks off on Saturday and runs through Aug. 8 in Lowell.

More than 950 young people will participate in the fair, showcasing livestock including horses, cattle, sheep and chickens, along with performing arts and still exhibits. Some participants have been working on their projects for months.

"That's the main purpose for us, is to show off our agricultural history and help our youth with their projects and show off their skills," said Bill Zaske, Kent County Youth Agricultural Association board president.

The fair will feature live entertainment, fair food, carnival rides, a laser light show and a rodeo throughout the week. This year marks the first time the fair will include a demolition derby.

The fairgrounds will host youth competitions alongside a full schedule of events for visitors.

Tickets and additional information are available here.

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Kent County Youth Fair returns for its 91st year

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