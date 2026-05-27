LOWELL, Mich. — A $1.36 million park project is set to transform a former shopping center on South Steele Street in downtown Ionia into a brand new community space by this fall.

Steele Park, a 7.7-acre development located just steps from Main Street behind the Ionia County Dog Park, has been decades in the making.

WXMI. Steele Park Wednesday morning.

"Steele Park has been a project that's been in design concept for probably 20 years or so," Ionia City Manager Precia Garland said.

WATCH: Ionia's $1.36 million Steele Park project set to transform old shopping center into community space

Ionia's $1.36 million Steele Park project set to transform old shopping center into community space

The project will be completed in two phases. Phase one, set to open this fall, will include pickleball courts, a volleyball court, a band shell, a paved parking lot, and a new restroom building.

Phase two will focus on adding multi-purpose sports fields. No timeline has been announced for that portion of the project.

Precia Garland. Steele Park band shell rendering.

Ionia neighbor Ryleah Wittenbach, who visits the dog park often, says she is looking forward to the community events the new space could bring.

"Instead of having to pay big bucks for Van Andle and stuff you can just go right to your little town and have a cute little get together with some good music. I'm really excited for that actually," Wittenbach said.

For residents concerned about the cost, Garland said taxpayers will not see a new bill for the project. The site was donated to the city, and the park is being funded through a mix of grants, a private donation, and an existing city match.

"There's no tax increase associated with Steele street park, it's based on existing taxes that are levied for purposes of parks facilities improvements," Garland said.

The park will be free to the public.

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