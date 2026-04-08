Ionia Theatre offers family-friendly fun during spring break

IONIA, Mich. — If your kids are on spring break this week and you’re searching for something fun to do as a family, the Ionia Theatre has you covered.
On Thursday, April 9th, the theatre will host a special ‘Junior Theatre Day’ designed for younger audiences.
The event features kid-friendly movies with a built-in intermission halfway through each screening, giving children a chance to stretch, move around, and recharge before the show continues.
The fun doesn’t stop there. After Thursday, families can still enjoy a variety of regular showtimes throughout the week. Ticket prices start at just $4 for children, making it an affordable entertainment option.
Click here for tickets and show times.