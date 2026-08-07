IONIA, Mich. — The future of MSU Extension and 4-H in Ionia County is secure after voters approved a millage aimed at keeping the programs operating in the county.

WATCH: Ionia County voters approve millage to keep MSU Extension, 4-H programs funded

Ionia County voters approve millage to keep MSU Extension, 4-H programs funded

The millage passed in Ionia County as well as in all 11 counties where it appeared on the ballot, allowing Michigan State University Extension programs to continue serving local residents.

“They spoke up and realized what it means to our youth and actually to our community,” said Shawn Frisbie, Ionia County 4-H program coordinator.

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For Frisbie, this vote was especially meaningful. She comes from three generations of 4-H program leaders and says the organization has been a lifelong part of her family.

“This has been my life, my whole life, and so to be able to keep the opportunities available for all of the youth, not only for the youth with 4-H but the community as a whole for extension is great,” Frisbie said.

The approved millage will cost homeowners about 17 cents for every $1,000 of taxable value.

The additional funding is expected to help the Ionia County MSU Extension office return to full operations.

“For the last couple of years, funding just kept getting cut and it was down to just me there trying to run everything,” Frisbie said.

Bill Hendrian, MSU Extension District 8 director, said the organization is grateful for the support from Ionia County voters and the volunteers who helped explain the importance of the programs to the community.

“We owe a huge measure of gratitude to the voters, and we are very excited for the future of MSU Extension in Ionia County!" Hendrian said in a quote to FOX 17.

The goal for the Ionia County MSU Extension office is to have its doors back open five days a week and fully staffed beginning in January.

That staffing plan includes three educators, a full-time 4-H program coordinator, and a support staff member.

Frisbie said restoring those positions will give the program the ability to expand its reach and continue providing hands on opportunities for local youth and families.

“4-Hers are very resilient," Frisbie said, "they’re hands on, they’re hard workers, good communicators, so to be able to pass that on is exciting."

For Frisbie, the millage vote means those opportunities can continue for another generation of Ionia County youth.

For more information about MSU Extension programs and resources, click here.

WXMI.

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