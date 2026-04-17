Ionia County introduces multi-channel emergency notification service

IONIA, Mich. — A new emergency notification system is now in place in Ionia County, designed to deliver critical information quickly and help keep residents safe.

The system, called “Hyper-Reach,” will deliver notifications during urgent situations using multiple communication methods including: phone calls, text messages, emails, and specialized telecommunications services for neighbors who are hearing impaired.

County officials say the system will primarily be used to send alerts related to severe weather, criminal activity, and missing persons cases; situations where timely information can make a significant difference.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the service to ensure they receive alerts when they matter most. To enroll, neighbors can call or text the word “ALERT” to 616-522-8012.

For additional details about the program and how to register, click here.

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