I-96 construction in Ionia County starting early, raising concerns for businesses and drivers

IONIA, Mich. — Phase three of the I-96 construction project is set to begin earlier than expected, with crews now scheduled to start work on the east bound lanes on March 30th instead of the previously planned date of April 13th.

The $130 million project will rebuild approximately nine miles of I-96 between Bliss Road and Sunfield Road, with officials expecting construction to last through November.

MDOT says milder temperatures allowed the project timeline to move up, accelerating the start of phase three.

Ionia business owners say they are already concerned, especially after experiencing losses during earlier phases of the project. Francis Kashat, general manager of American Inn & Suites, said the previous construction period led to a noticeable drop in business.

“We lost quite a bit of traffic in the area and business slowly but surely decreased,” Kashat said.

He estimates the hotel saw a 25–30% decline compared to the previous year, adding that many customers typically travel from nearby Grand Rapids.

“It’s definitely a concern that people are not going to be able to come through the area as easily,” he said.

Drivers in the area remember the challenges of navigating construction during earlier phases. Bobby Willis, a daily commuter on I-96, described the experience as difficult and frustrating.

“It was always backed up, and when it’s backed up you have to go all the way around and get off at a different exit,” Willis said.

While he’s not looking forward to another round of construction, he acknowledged its necessity.

“It just needs to be done and over with.”

Jesse Tracy, a small business owner who travels frequently across West Michigan for work, said he was able to adapt.

“There’s multiple on-ramps and off-ramps around, and state highways are great options as well,” Tracy said.

Despite short-term challenges, some business owners like Kashat remain hopeful the improvements will benefit the community in the long run.

“In the next few years there might be an increase of people going through Ionia, so that might be a help in the future,” Kashat said.

Lane closures won’t be in effect until the second or third week of construction. Officials say once that’s in place, eastbound I-96 traffic will be crossed over to the new westbound lanes.

For more information and updates on the I-96 construction project, you can click here.

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