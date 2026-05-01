From Ionia to the NFL: how a West Michigan company was featured in the Raiders Draft Room

IONIA, Mich. — When the 2026 NFL Draft kicked off last week, the Las Vegas Raiders were front and center with the first overall pick. Behind the scenes, a West Michigan company helped make that moment possible.

Furniture manufacturer Enwork, based in West Michigan, designed and built the custom draft table used by the Raiders during their draft process.

Owner and CEO David Powell said the company’s journey began 23 years ago as a small basement operation he started with his wife.

“23 years ago I, of course, never dreamed the company would be this large,” Powell said.

Today, Enwork serves clients in all 50 states and has produced roughly one million tables distributed worldwide.

Powell says the Raiders approached Enwork last fall as they looked to create a unique draft room setup. After collaborating on the design, the team at Enwork began building the table in December.

“We built it here, we assembled it here, and then we shipped it out to Las Vegas,” Powell said.

While the Raiders project stands out, it’s far from the company’s first connection to professional sports. Powell said Enwork has worked with 13 different NFL franchises over the years.

“We’re primarily selling to corporate America but we do a lot with universities and professional sports teams,” he said.

Closer to home, the company has also partnered with Michigan teams, including the Detroit Tigers and the Detroit Red Wings, making its mark both locally and nationally.

For Powell, seeing a product built in West Michigan showcased on a national stage, like the NFL Draft, is especially meaningful for the Ionia native.

“Just to see something we made here in Ionia, Michigan, especially with it being at the NFL Draft and with the first pick being the Raiders, there was a lot of hype about that,” he said. “So we’re very thankful for the opportunity.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube