Free kids events planned at Ionia Community Library this weekend

IONIA, Mich. — Families in Ionia looking for a fun and educational way to spend Saturday have several free activities to choose from at the community library this weekend.

The library will host three kid-friendly events focused on reading and interactive fun, with activities beginning Saturday morning.

At 10 a.m., children can participate in “Read With a Beanie Baby Buddy,” where kids will have the chance to read alongside a stuffed animal companion and even take the Beanie Baby home afterward.

Then at 11 a.m., families can choose between two different events. One option is a reading with animals opportunity which will allow children to practice reading aloud with therapy dogs. The second is a “Break-In Bag” activity, where participants work to unlock a mystery reward.

Library officials say space for the animal event is limited, and advance registration is required for those interested in attending.

More information about all three events, including sign-up details, you can click here.

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