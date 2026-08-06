LANSING, Mich. — Former Ionia Township Treasurer Marilyn Ethel Harp pleaded guilty to bank fraud in federal court Thursday, admitting to a years-long scheme that prosecutors say stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from township taxpayers.

WATCH: Former Ionia Township Treasurer pleads guilty to bank fraud

Former Ionia Township Treasurer pleads guilty to bank fraud

According to federal prosecutors, Harp wrote more than 80 fraudulent checks from Ionia Township's bank account between 2014 and 2025, using township funds to pay for personal expenses.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Ionia Township Treasurer accused of using taxpayer funds to pay for credit card bills and vacation home

Former Ionia Township Treasurer accused of using taxpayer funds to pay for credit card bills and vacation home

During Thursday's hearing, when Chief Judge Hala Y. Jarbou asked Harp what she spent the money on, she told the court it was used on things she was "having trouble with."

However, Timothy VerHey, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said the investigation found the stolen money was used to purchase a vacation home, pay for vacations, and make other extravagant purchases.

"She spent a lot of the money on a vacation home is what we found," VerHey told FOX 17 reporter Paige Meyer after Harp’s arraignment. "She sold the home when she realized that people were onto her, and put the money into an account that we were able to trace."

Federal investigators have already recovered approximately $630,000 from the sale of that vacation home. VerHey said authorities are still working to recover roughly $120,000 to fully repay Ionia Township.

"We're going to look at all of her other property and assets and seize whatever we can to get every penny," VerHey said.

Harp has been released on bond while awaiting sentencing. As part of her release conditions, she is subject to financial monitoring and is restricted to traveling within the state of Michigan.

Inside the courtroom, Harp's attorney said the defense intends to repay the remaining money before sentencing. VerHey said prosecutors are continuing their own efforts to recover the outstanding funds regardless.

"That's up to her whether she does it voluntarily or not. We're not going to rely on that, but with any luck, every penny will be paid back by sentencing," VerHey said.

Following the hearing, Harp and her attorney declined to comment.

Harp is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 3.

WXMI. Marilyn Ethel Harp leaving federal court Thursday.

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