Federal lawsuit by parent over Lowell school staff contact policy dismissed

LOWELL, Mich. — A parent upset over diversity policies and books offered in the Lowell Area Schools' library has had her lawsuit dismissed by a federal judge.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney on Tuesday granted a motion by the district to toss out the lawsuit by Stefanie Boone. She opposed the schools' diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, its social emotional learning standards, and the inclusion of certain books in the district's library.

Boone, who now lives in Ada, sued the school and several staff members after Principal Steve Gough sent her a letter in January 2024 asking her to stop posting the names of specific employees on social media and to get permission from administrators before directly contacting staff.

She alleged the district violated her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, Title IX, and state law.

Judge Maloney ruled Lowell schools did not prohibit Boone's speech, it only regulated how she should contact staff. The judge also determined Boone did not have standing to sue under Title IX.

Boone currently faces a lawsuit by Christine Beachler, the media director of Lowell Area Schools, claiming Boone falsely accused Beachler of giving porn to children and grooming them.

WATCH: School librarian sues parent over 'smear campaign'

Ada Parent Sued by Lowell Schools Librarian Over Alleged Smear Campaign

