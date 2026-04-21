Federal cleanup resources head to Newaygo County after flooding

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — As floodwaters recede across West Michigan following this past week’s flooding, cleanup and recovery efforts are now underway in communities like Newaygo County.

Starting Wednesday, federal assistance will be available locally, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) providing 150 emergency relief cleaning kits to help households begin the cleanup process.

Each kit will include essential supplies such as household cleaners, bleach, laundry detergent, dish soap, masks, wipes, trash bags, etc.

In the days immediately following the flooding, local organizations stepped in to fill gaps in support.

Love In the Name of Christ of Newaygo County, also known as Love INC, quickly became an intake site after leaders realized there was no centralized location for residents to request help.

“We just really found out there wasn’t a place designed to do intakes,” said Executive Director Traci Slager.

Since then, the organization has seen an outpouring of community support.

“That is an amazing feeling to know that you are a part of a community that truly does look out for one another,” Slager said.

Local businesses contributed through a weekend fundraiser, donating food items such as brats, hot dogs, buns, and chips. The organization has also received water and monetary donations to support ongoing relief efforts.

Neighbors can pick up donations beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday by entering on the east side of the distribution site off of S Mason DR in Grant under the blue awning. Upon arrival, individuals should notify the receptionist they are there for flood relief items.

As recovery continues, Love INC is still seeking volunteers and donations. Those interested in helping can contact the organization’s volunteer coordinator at 231-652-4099, extension 127.

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