Easter Egg Hunt, family fun coming to The Orchards at Red Barn in Lowell this weekend

LOWELL, Mich. — If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Easter this weekend, families in Lowell can head to The Orchards at Red Barn for an afternoon packed with activities.

The event takes place Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature a wide range of family-friendly entertainment. Guests can enjoy games, snacks, egg coloring, face painting, and even take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

The highlight of the day is a massive egg hunt with more than 16,000 eggs. The hunt is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., so attendees are encouraged to arrive early to take part in the full lineup of activities.

Tickets are available for purchase online ahead of the event or at the door on the day of.

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