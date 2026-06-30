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Driver, passenger dead after crash into Belding business

The 88-year-old passenger died on the scene after crashing into the Belding Covered Village Mall. It was announced the next day that the 82-year-old driver also died.
Belding Covered Village Mall deadly crash
Belding Police Department
Belding Covered Village Mall deadly crash
Posted

BELDING, Mich. — A man and woman have died after a crash Sunday in Belding.

According to the Belding Police Department, a GMC pickup, driven by an 82-year-old Belding man, was traveling westbound on Main Street when it crashed into the Belding Covered Village Mall.

His 88-year-old wife, a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital but on Monday it was announced he died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

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