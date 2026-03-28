Crowds fill downtown Grand Rapids for nationwide 'No Kings' protest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday as part of the third nationwide “No Kings” protest.

“Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go,” protesters shouted in Rosa Parks Circle.

Marlene Cook of Grand Rapids was among those in attendance. She said she joined the demonstration to speak out against the current administration.

“We need to show some kind of resistance,” Cook said. “There’s no clear focus to anything that comes out of this administration, and there’s just chaos after chaos.”

Other protesters pointed to specific policy concerns. Matt Jewett, who lives in Wyoming, said he’s worried about immigration enforcement.

“I have big concerns about ICE, and the lack of due process that immigrants, both legal and illegal, are getting,” Jewett said.

Throughout the day chants of “the resistance marches on” echoed through downtown streets. Jewett described the crowd as people who care deeply about the country and its future.

“These are people that love this country and believe in this country, and want to see our country become a little more just, and a little more free,” the protester said.

Organizers also emphasized the importance of civic engagement and speaking out. Julie Hirt, communications lead for Indivisible Greater Grand Rapids, said having a voice is critical.

“Having your voice heard is so essential. Understanding that you have something to say and something to share is really key,” Hirt said.

Ada resident Debbie Page hopes the size of the crowd could help send a message.

“I think massive numbers today maybe will convince the administration that we are not okay with the way things are going,” Page said.

However, not everyone agrees with the message of the protest. Michigan Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt says this kind of opposition to the Trump administration is nothing new.

“This is Trump derangement syndrome, this is what they do,” Nesbitt said. “No matter what President Trump does, they’re going to protest it and say it’s wrong.”

But organizers and participants said they have no plans of slowing down.

“We are not stopping, we’re just getting started,” one protester said.

Cook said she believes the movement reflects broader concerns across the country.

“The world is just reeling from the actions from one person. It’s not what this group stands for, or what most Americans stand for,” she said.

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