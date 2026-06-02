IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A crash on I-96 over the weekend once again brought traffic to a standstill along the ongoing construction zone between Bliss and Sunfield roads.

The Friday evening crash closed the freeway for more than an hour, sending traffic onto local roads that have increasingly become detour routes during construction-related delays.

WATCH: Beyond the orange barrels: how I-96 crashes affect roads off the freeway

Beyond the orange barrels: how I-96 crashes affect roads off the freeway

For Tonya Goodrich, owner of Kountry Korners Party Store, the scene has become all too familiar.

“I’ve watched so many accidents and so many people lose their lives,” Goodrich said.

Her store sits at the intersection of West Grand River Avenue and Morrison Lake Road, a route many drivers use to avoid the construction zone. Goodrich said she can often tell when a crash has occurred on the interstate before hearing any official reports.

“We know when something has happened on the expressway without anyone telling us,” she said. “Bumper to bumper, tires squealing, horns blowing, everybody’s in a hurry.”

According to Michigan State Police, Friday night’s crash was the 47th accident reported in the construction zone since work began on March 30th. Investigators said a semi-truck driver failed to yield, rear-ended a passenger vehicle, and triggered a chain-reaction collision. No serious injuries were reported.

Despite the steady stream of crashes, officials note that accident numbers are lower than in recent years.

During the first two months of construction in 2024, authorities recorded 73 crashes. In 2025, there were 79 crashes during the same period. So far in 2026, that number stands at 47.

While crash totals have declined, fatal accidents remain a concern. There were no fatal crashes during the first two months in 2024, but one fatality occurred during the same period in both 2025 and 2026.

Clarksville resident Perry Hummel said the impact of freeway crashes extends beyond the interstate and into surrounding communities.

“People need to pay attention to the speed, because they don’t,” Hummel said.

He said roads that were once relatively quiet now experience heavy traffic whenever incidents occur on I-96.

“The traffic here is just outrageously overdone,” Hummel said. “They need to reroute it somewhere to make it safer for everyone, not just the locals.”

Michigan State Police say the latest crash serves as another reminder for motorists to remain focused when traveling through work zones.

Lt. Pat Agema encouraged drivers to stay patient and alert, particularly when approaching traffic backups.

“My biggest piece of advice would be to stay patient and alert,” Agema said. “If you do come into contact with a traffic backup, stay focused on the road, avoid distractions, and maintain a safe following distance.”

As construction continues, Goodrich hopes drivers will prioritize safety behind the wheel.

“I wish I could just say, ‘Slow down, slow down,’” she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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