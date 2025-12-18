Belding pizza shop spreads Christmas cheer with free pizza giveaway after Thanksgiving success

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A Belding pizza restaurant that warmed hearts over Thanksgiving is doubling down on community kindness this Christmas, preparing to give away hundreds of free pizzas to neighbors in need.

Your House of Pizza in Belding distributed take-and-bake pizzas to 230 people on Thanksgiving. The overwhelming community response has inspired the restaurant to launch an even bigger Christmas giveaway.

"It's bringing something back into Belding that we've missed for a long time," said Laura Mourer, one of the Thanksgiving recipients.

Mourer said she received more than just food that night when she was struggling to feed her child.

"I felt blessed because here they are out here where they could be with their family too, helping every other family in the community, giving them something that you know they don't have," Mourer said.

The restaurant's Thanksgiving generosity extended beyond individual families. Staff also delivered pizzas to local retirement homes for residents who couldn't get out for the holiday.

"It was beautiful. I looked out the hallway after them, and they're knocking on everybody's doors giving them pizzas," said Becky Clark, a Woodhaven Retirement Community resident.

Clark said the gesture brought tears of joy to many residents who rarely receive visitors.

"There was a lot of tears that day. I was seeing everybody so tickled and so surprised that [Your House of Pizza] thought they were worthy to have a free pizza," Clark said, "A lot of those people don't have any company come or anything to see them and I know that feeling."

For Your House of Pizza worker Marsha McQuillan, these moments make the effort worthwhile.

"That makes me feel good. I would love to give over take any day. I always say there's givers and takers in the world, and I am a giver, not a taker," McQuillan said.

As of Thursday morning, 350 pizzas have already been donated by community members and local businesses for next weeks event. Pizza donor Joe Mejia, whose family was the sole donor for the Thanksgiving giveaway, expressed an overwhelming gratitude for the community's support.

"I really am confident that we're going to with the amount of love and overwhelming response from our community and businesses in town that are supporting this venture, I'm pretty sure we'll hit 400 pizzas," Mejia said.

Belding resident and former Your House of Pizza worker Larry Braman is among the many donors supporting the cause.

"I've worked in the Belding area my whole life, and there's a lot of really good people here. So anything you can do to help your fellow man, I'm in favor of," Braman said.

Your House of Pizza owner Shawn Kline said the experience has been humbling.

"I was born and raised in this community. This is my home, this is my hometown, so to be able to give back to that is a great feeling," Kline said.

The Christmas pizza giveaway will take place at Your House of Pizza in Belding on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until pizzas run out. Cash and phone donations will be accepted until December 21 at 8 p.m. The restaurant can be reached at 616-794-0310.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube