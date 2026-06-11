BELDING, Mich. — As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, one West Michigan church is reflecting on its own long history.

Ashley Baptist Church will celebrate its 178th anniversary this Sunday, marking nearly two centuries of ministry in the Belding area.

WATCH: Ashley Baptist Church celebrates 178 years of ministry in Ionia County

America 250: Ashley Baptist Church celebrates 178 years of ministry in Ionia County

"Each year we celebrate Anniversary Sunday on the second Sunday of June because on the second Sunday of June 1848 this church was started," Pastor David A. Oliver said.

The church's roots stretch back to a time before the Civil War and even before Grand Rapids became an incorporated city.

"This church was started by pioneers," Oliver said. "When this church was founded these communities didn't exist."

ASHLEY BAPTIST CHURCH. Ashley Baptist Church, 1994.

For more than 150 years, the congregation worshipped in its original chapel, a log cabin that served multiple purposes for the growing community.

"The building was a log cabin that was the post office, it was the town hall, it was the one-room schoolhouse, and it was the chapel," Oliver said.

As the congregation expanded over the years, members came together to construct the church building where services are held today.

WXMI. Ashley Baptist Church's current building off of M 44.

While the church's home has changed, Oliver said its mission and beliefs have remained consistent.

"This is not a church that used to be one thing and now it's something else," Oliver said. "We believe today what the founders of this church believed 178 years ago. This is an independent Baptist church. That's what it was, and that's what it remains."

ASHLEY BAPTIST CHURCH. Ashley Baptist Church's last day in the old chapel in 2003.

As church members celebrate nearly two centuries of history, Oliver said they are focused on ensuring the ministry continues for generations to come.

Ashley Baptist Church will celebrate its 178th anniversary Sunday. Following the morning service, the church will host a meal at noon. Church leaders say everyone is welcome to attend.

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