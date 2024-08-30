Greatest Generation Day 80th will commemorate the end of WWII next year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September 2nd, 2024 will mark 79 years since the end of World War II , but one west Michigan group is looking ahead to next year to honor those who served.

“It is my honor to introduce 99-year-old World War II veteran John Pylman.”said the West Michigan White caps announcer.

Last Saturday was the 8th time , First Lieutenant John Pylman honored our country by singing the national anthem at a Whitecaps game.

“I love to sing, and I like to show off, but I like to do it right and it properly.” Said John Pylman.

He volunteered for the Army Air Corps as soon as he was 18

“ I am and was a navigator in a B 17.” Said John

By January of 1945 he was stationed in Great Britain as part of a Flying Fortress crew making bombing runs on Germany almost every day.

John said, “There were close to 40 that didn't come back each time.”

“We want to make sure we give a very good and proper thank you to this group of Americans who literally saved the world for democracy back in 1945.” Said Greatest Generation Day 80th Chairman Joel Westphal.

To do that, next year, on the war’s ending anniversary, Grand Rapids will hold the Greatest Generation Day 80th

Greatest Generation Day 80th Co-chairman Brian Hauenstein said, “It is so important that at the 80th celebration, we celebrate those that have dedicated so much and sacrifice so much for our nation and remember them one last time.”

The two-day event will have many events including, flyovers from vintage bombers.

Joel said, “We want to put on we want to put on one of the best events possible for this generation.”

“It's just tremendous. We worked hard for it, we volunteered for it, but we appreciate the fact that they want to do it.” Said john.

He is looking forward to the Greatest Generation Day next year, not just to reminisce but maybe as a forum to show off his pipes.

John said, “So, if they have that big celebration, I'm going to be right there saying, hey, you need some old guy that who's 100 years old who can sing the national anthem.”

Now if you, or someone you know is part of the Greatest Generation and want to participate in the event or if you want to make a donation go to the Gerald R Ford Presidential Foundation website.geraldrfordfoundation.org

Or you can email Joel Westphal directly joel.westphal@nara.gov

