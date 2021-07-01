Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reports 33 Great Lakes drownings so far this year

(WXMI) — There have now been 33 Great Lakes drownings so far in 2021.

That’s according to the latest update from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project (GLSRP).

GLSRP reports 16 of the drownings were in Lake Michigan, five in Lake Huron, six in Lake Erie and six in Lake Ontario.

GLSRP warns that north winds across the Great Lakes will create dangerous currents on Thursday and Friday. They’ve released an educational “Great Lakes Dangerous Currents” explainer video in June in an effort to prevent additional drownings.

“This educational video is the first of its kind to explain how, where, and why dangerous currents occur on the Great Lakes,” said Dave Benjamin GLSRP executive director. “It also shows how to utilize the “Flip, Float, and Follow” drowning survival strategy in each dangerous current.”

The video was funded by The Zac Foundation, an organization working to a generational change in how water safety is viewed by parents and their children.

There have been a total of 979 Great Lakes drownings since 2010.

