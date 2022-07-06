Great Lakes Music Camp 2022 to be held October 6-9

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Great Lakes Music Camp (GLMC) has announced that it will be returning for 2022. It will be held October 6-9 at Camp Blodgett Loeks Retreat Center.

This will be the first time that the music camp has been held in two years. It will offer classes in guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, and bass. Vocal and songwriting instruction, music-industry podcasts, performances, and band classes will also be available. They classes will be available in beginner, intermediate, and advanced tracks. The camp will also have workshops, lessons, hosted jams, and concerts in blue-grass, old-time, swing, folk, and Americana styles.

The instructors for the camp this year will include: Mike Compton, Joe Newberry, Paul Kowert (Punch Brothers), Todd Phillips (Tony Rice Unit), Don Julin (Bill Strings), Joe K. Walsh, Gina Furtago, Rachael Davis, Zoe Guigueno, Tray Wellington, Emerald Rae, Jane Rothfield, John Mailander (Bruce Hornsby and the Noise Makers), Stash Wyslouch (Deadly Gentlemen), Hayes Griffin, Ross Martin, Keith Billik, Jason Wheeler, Bruce Ling, Rachel Davis, and Kevin Gills.

The Great Lakes Music Camp also features a youth scholarship program, VIP reception, organic and locally grown gourmet food, affordable hostel lodging option, hiking, and beach activities. A benefit concert will be held on Saturday, October 8 to raise money for the camp.

“We could not be more thrilled to be back with GLMC 2022,” said Great Lakes Music Executive Director Jason Wheeler. “We’ve assembled a line-up of instructors that span several genres and encompass some of the finest acoustic musicians alive today including members or former members of The Punch Brothers, Tony Rice Unit, and the David Grisman Quintet and so many other fantastic instructors who will help us bring GLMC to the next level.”

The 2022 Great Lakes Music Camp will be held October 6-9. Registration for the camp is available on its website.

