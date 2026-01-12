Suspect in Georgetown Township domestic assault identified and charged

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and attacking her was arraigned on several criminal counts on Monday.

Jacarr Cox was charged with 1st degree home invasion, assault with intent to cause great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of obstructing a police officer.

The 32-year-old from Grand Rapids is accused of forcing his way into the apartment on Baldwin Street on January 8 around 5:30 a.m. Cox, who the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said was armed at the time, then allegedly attacked the woman inside.

WXMI/Michael Powers

The two had previously been in a romantic relationship, according to investigators.

Three children, ages 14, 9, and 7 months, were inside the apartment at the time of the assault. None of the children were hurt. The woman suffered minor injuries.

One of the children called 911, alerting police to the situation.

Cox was arrested a day later in Grand Rapids.

On Monday he made his first court appearance. Cox remains in custody on a $100,000 bail. He's due back in court in late January.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to collect information on the case. Anyone with details can contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (1-877-887-45368).

