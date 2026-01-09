Man arrested for alleged attack on ex-girlfriend in Georgetown Township

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man wanted in connection to an armed home invasion and domestic assault in Georgetown Township is now in police custody.

The 32-year-old man was arrested Friday in Grand Rapids, one day after he allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend in her apartment where three children were also inside.

A task force of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, Grand Rapids Police Department, and U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Team tracked the man down.

The situation Thursday was called in by one of the children in the apartment. The man forced his way into the apartment and assaulted the woman while he was armed with a gun, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

He escaped from the apartment complex before deputies could find him.

The woman suffered minor injuries. The children were not hurt.

The sheriff's office did not identify the suspect because he hasn't been formally charged.

