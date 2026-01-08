Authorities in Ottawa County search for armed home invasion suspect, woman injured

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed home invasion that left a woman injured. Police say a 7-month-old infant, a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old were also in the home when the home invasion happened.

Deputies were dispatched to Baldwin Street and Main Street in Georgetown Township around 5:30 A.M. Thursday after a child from the home called 911.

Authorities learned that a 32-year-old Grand Rapids man with a handgun had forced entry into an apartment and assaulted the person living there, a 32-year-old woman he had been in a relationship with previously. The suspect left the scene and fled into a wooded area before deputies could get there.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office utilized a K-9 Unit, the critical response team and the drone team to try and find him. Despite the large police presence, authorities say he evaded capture, and isn't believed to be in the area anymore.

Officials say there is no danger to the public, and tactical units are clearing the scene. The 32-year-old woman had minor injuries, the children were not hurt. Authorities have not released the identities of the people involved.

OCSO says anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, or send an anonymous tip through Silent Observer.

