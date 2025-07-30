New Mel Trotter Ministries thrift store opens in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich — Mel Trotter Ministries, West Michigan's largest provider of services for those experiencing hunger and homelessness, is set to open a new thrift store in Hudsonville and will employ 14 people.

The grand opening for the seventh retail and donation center will take place on July 31 at 5221 Cherry Avenue and will be open to the public at 9:00 am.

“We’re very excited to add this new thrift store location in Hudsonville,” said Chris Palusky, CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries, in a press release shared with FOX17. “We’re constantly looking for ways to enhance our services to the region and bring the compassion of Jesus Christ to our neighbors in need. The addition of this new store will allow us to more effectively serve people in the Hudsonville area, and offer quality items for families needing affordable clothing and home goods.”

The new 13,475 square-foot facility will serve as a drop-off center for community members. Proceeds from retail sales at the thrift store will help fund services provided by Mel Trotter Ministries, including the operation of the main shelter, recovery programs, job training, and housing programs.

For more information, visit the Mel Trotter Ministries website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

