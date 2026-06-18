Motorcycle crash closes major intersection in Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A major intersection for neighbors in Jenison was closed on Thursday morning after a crash involving a motorcycle.

Around 6:15 a.m. on June 18, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a crash at the intersection of Baldwin Street and Main Street, just a half mile from the ramps to I-196.

Details of what led up to the crash and how badly the people involved were hurt were not immediately available. The intersection was expected to remain closed for an extended period, said the sheriff's office.

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