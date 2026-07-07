Man charged in shooting at Grandville concert from February

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A suspect in a shooting from February has been charged nearly six months after the crime.

Julian Alcahuter was arraigned on Monday, July 6 on counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. The 22-year-old is accused of shooting another man during a music concert on February 21, said the Grandville Police Department.

WXMI

The two men began a fight during the concert just before 2 a.m. that morning, said investigators. The victim was found by officers with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time police said they could not identify a suspect in the case because the victim and witnesses would not cooperate with detectives.

Since then, tips from the public helped investigators identify Alcahuter as the suspect.

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