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Learn about foraging during lecture at Grandville library

Food foraging
Drew Snadecki/Scripps National News Team
Food foraging
Posted

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — As part of the Grandville Environmental Sustainability Committee's spring speaker series, a lecture on foraging will be held at the Kent District Library's Grandville branch.

On Thursday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m., Lea Sevigny of Joyful Wildcrafting will invite participants to "look at your landscape with new eyes, transforming sidewalks and parks into potential pantries," according to a Facebook post about the event.

  • WHAT: The Edible Landscape: An Introduction to Foraging
  • WHERE: 4055 Maple St SW, Grandville, MI
  • WHEN: Thursday, March 26
  • TIME: 7:00 p.m.
  • COST: Free!

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