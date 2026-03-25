Learn about foraging during lecture at Grandville library

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — As part of the Grandville Environmental Sustainability Committee's spring speaker series, a lecture on foraging will be held at the Kent District Library's Grandville branch.

On Thursday, March 26 at 7:00 p.m., Lea Sevigny of Joyful Wildcrafting will invite participants to "look at your landscape with new eyes, transforming sidewalks and parks into potential pantries," according to a Facebook post about the event.



WHAT: The Edible Landscape: An Introduction to Foraging

WHERE: 4055 Maple St SW, Grandville, MI

WHEN: Thursday, March 26

TIME: 7:00 p.m.

COST: Free!

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