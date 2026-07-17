Jenison Public Schools opens new maintenance and transportation center for staff

JENISON, Mich. — Jenison Public Schools has officially opened its new Maintenance and Transportation Center, a facility district leaders say will improve daily operations while creating room for future expansion across the district.

The building, funded through the district's 2024 bond proposal approved by voters, brings the transportation and maintenance departments together under one roof.

For Melanie Ippel, who has driven a school bus in Jenison for nearly 32 years, the new building represents more than just a new workspace.

"I've loved everything about it, and I'm just invested in the community," Ippel said. "I just love what I do."

Ippel said the updated facility also sends an important message to current and future bus drivers.

"It helps for new drivers to come in here to see what a beautiful facility we have, and just shows that the school and the community is behind us in every aspect," she said.

Superintendent Dr. Brandon Graham said relocating the transportation and maintenance departments has also allowed the district to move forward with another major project.

"With this facility coming together, we were able to make space on our central campus for our five-six building that is under construction now," Graham said. "Being able to relocate these teams has been extremely helpful for the rest of the project to continue."

Jodie Anderson, who has worked in Jenison's transportation department for 23 years, said the difference between the old facility and the new one is significant.

After spending years working out of an aging pole barn and temporary trailers, Anderson said the department finally has a dedicated space for meetings and driver training.

"It was very crowded, so anytime we needed to have training or something going on, we had to go up to administration or go offsite to someplace else," Anderson said.

She said the new facility gives drivers the space they need to prepare for the school day while helping the district continue to recruit and support transportation staff.

"This is going to be just so nice to have, and we're all looking forward to it," Anderson said.

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