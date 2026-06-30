Hudsonville's first-ever kids market gives young entrepreneurs a chance to earn, learn and build confidence

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Dozens of young entrepreneurs took center stage in Hudsonville , turning their creativity into small businesses at the city's first-ever Kids Market.

The event gave children the opportunity to sell everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to lemonade and beaded crafts while gaining hands-on experience in entrepreneurship, customer service and financial responsibility.

For 6-year-old Jada Clark, the business started with a simple craft project.

"We started making these for my neighbors," Jada said. "We started making them, and we love making them, and then my mom found a kids market for us."

Jada already knows what she plans to do with the money she earns.

"I'm gonna split it with my brother, and then we are probably gonna go shopping," she said.

Her mother, Julie Clark, said the market has been about much more than making sales.

"It's a great opportunity for them to be creative," Clark said. "We've had some good conversations about startup costs and how to market things. It's been a fun opportunity to get a good experience."

Those are the same types of lessons taught at Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes through JA BizTown, an interactive learning center where students practice running businesses, earning paychecks and managing money.

"We teach students how to run a business, how to be an employer, an employee," Chief Operating Officer for Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes Laura Lutterbeck said. "They get paid while they're here, they learn about managing their money, and students get this hands-on opportunity to learn about things that they will do later in life."

Lutterbeck said early exposure to entrepreneurship can have a lasting impact.

"We have found nationally through JA USA is that 51% of students who work with JA and they learn those entrepreneurship skills, end up owning, starting their own business, or own in and or owning their own business. Our goal is to have them learn all of those principles," Lutterbeck said.

Eleven-year-old Damari Brown is already thinking about those lessons as she grows her lemonade business.

"I'm gonna put it in my saving account, and then I'm gonna get stuff that I need and invest in stuff for my business," Brown said.

Her mother said teaching entrepreneurship at a young age can create opportunities later in life.

"Being able to teach my daughter what it is at 11 years old to be an entrepreneur is great because she'll be able to offer job opportunities for the future for others," she said.

For 17-year-old Ava Esquivel, a jewelry-making class turned into a small business. She said becoming an entrepreneur has given her more than just a way to earn money.

"I think it's very important," Esquivel said. "It's a great experience, especially as a kid. Making your own money builds your confidence."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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