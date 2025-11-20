Hudsonville football player shot in Alabama faces unrelated federal gun charges

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Hudsonville High School alum who was shot in Alabama this past July now faces federal gun charges in a separate investigation.

Ethan Carter was arraigned Wednesday in federal court on allegations he possessed multiple machinegun conversion devices, which allow semi-automatic guns to fire non-stop with a continuous pull of the trigger.

The 18-year-old was found to have those devices on July 17 in Ottawa County, according to court records. One of the devices was installed on a Glock pistol and six more were in his possession, per filings by a federal prosecutor.

The discovery came just over a month after Carter was shot in Birmingham, Alabama in what police called an attempted gun purchase that turned into a robbery.

Carter was in Alabama for football training at the time. He was due to join the football team at Davenport University this fall, but is not listed on the team's roster.

If convicted, Carter would be ordered to forfeit all weapons and ammunition involved in the investigation. For now, a judge ordered him to possess no firearms during the legal process.

He faces a $10,000 bond.

