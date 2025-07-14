Former Hudsonville student-athlete hospitalized after shooting in Alabama

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Hudsonville Football Committee is asking for prayers after former student-athlete Ethan Carter was shot multiple times while training in Alabama.

According to a post on Facebook, Carter suffered gunshot wounds to his skull, neck, throat, hand, arm and chest.

He was taken to a trauma unit in Alabama for treatment.

The committee says Carter was conscious as of Sunday morning.

Ethan's mom also shared an update, saying Carter does not require any surgeries in his current state.

Doctors will continue monitoring his brain injury and Carter's mom says it's possible that he could be released on Tuesday.

"The Carter family would appreciate your prayers as they navigate through this time of uncertainty and difficulty," the committee said in the Facebook post.

Details surrounding the shooting are not known at this time.

Carter graduated from Hudsonville High School this year and has signed on to play football at Davenport University.

