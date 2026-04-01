High gas prices threaten Meals on Wheels deliveries as volunteers and staff face rising fuel costs in Michigan

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — For some West Michigan residents, a full tank of gas means more than just getting from point A to point B, it helps put food on the table for neighbors in need.

That’s the mission behind Meals on Wheels. But as gas prices climb, the cost of delivering those meals is rising, putting added pressure on both volunteers and the organization.

Before each delivery, there’s a drive, one that’s becoming increasingly expensive for volunteer John Stubbs.

“This car actually takes premium gas, and at most gas stations, it's $5 a gallon,” Stubbs said. “My route is basically 40 miles, including my commute and service, and it takes its toll on your budget. Even with some kind of supplement, it still comes out of my pocket.”

Despite the rising costs, Stubbs continues his route, delivering meals to those who rely on the service.

“If I and the other drivers didn't deliver meals, how would they get their meals?” he said. “Some don’t have driver's licenses… some have physical disabilities… you still have to sacrifice to be able to help others.”

The financial strain isn’t limited to volunteers.

Meals on Wheels leaders say the organization is working to keep up while driving nearly 7,000 miles each week to serve neighbors across West Michigan.

“Our staff have a hard time paying their own bills, so we have to pay the staff,” said Lisa Wideman, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels. “And now combining in the cost of fuel, I’m concerned that it's going to force us into making decisions that we don't want to make in terms of how much food an older adult can receive.”

The organization is already balancing rising costs for food, labor and fuel, all while demand continues to grow.

“You can relate—your grocery bill is going up, your own gas tank getting that filled,” Wideman said. “It is really important to find ways that we can come together as a community, as a country, around making sure that older adults have the food and services they need to be able to age in place.”

For Kathy, a Meals on Wheels client of three years, the service is essential, not just for meals, but for connection.

“I worry about Meals on Wheels all the time,” she said. “I feel really sorry for them, because they got some of the best people, and it's a good organization for senior citizens.”

She says the weekly visits mean everything.

“I live for every Wednesday, just so I could see John,” Kathy said. “That's what John means to me.”

Other local organizations are also feeling the impact.

In a statement, Executive Director of Hand2Hand Jodi Joseph said:

“Rising gas and food prices are impacting the cost of delivering food to the schools and communities we serve across West Michigan. Even so, our commitment hasn’t changed—making sure kids have food they can count on over the weekend. We’re doing everything we can to adapt, including using our donated electric van, thanks to Consumers Energy, to help reduce fuel costs. We will keep deliveries going and continue showing up for these students because we know how important that consistency is for them and their families.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube