Grandville police, veterinarians warn about dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — As temperatures begin warming up across West Michigan, police and veterinarians are reminding families about the dangers of leaving children and pets inside parked vehicles — even for a few minutes.

Grandville Police Department Deputy Chief Darin Rietman said the department regularly responds to calls involving children or animals left inside vehicles during the warmer months, especially near busy shopping centers.

“Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise up to 20 degrees within a matter of 10 minutes,” Rietman said. “It only takes a matter of minutes for something to turn life threatening.”

Rietman said many people mistakenly believe cracking a window or parking in the shade is enough to keep a vehicle cool.

“With all these shopping centers we have in Grandville, we do get a lot of people who are under the impression that just quickly going into a store, it’s okay to leave their animal in that vehicle, and it is not,” he said.

According to Rietman, children are especially vulnerable because their body temperatures can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s.

Veterinary staff at Grandville Pet Clinic say they also see heat-related emergencies during the summer months.

“A dog can look like they’re doing fine panting, and it doesn’t necessarily look like there’s anything wrong until oftentimes they are already suffering from heat exhaustion,” said Abbi Conley, lead receptionist at Grandville Pet Clinic.

Veterinarian Dr. Terry Jelsema explained that pets are more susceptible to heat because they do not cool off the same way humans do.

“Their main cooling mechanism is panting,” Jelsema said. “Otherwise they do not sweat like you and I.”

He said warning signs of overheating can include excessive panting, thick drooling, red gums, disorientation and, in severe cases, seizures.

“The first one might be panting excessively,” he said. “Their gums will become very red, almost like a brick red.”

He also warned pet owners not to cool overheated animals too quickly.

“Do not throw them into a tub with ice,” Jelsema said. “We want a slow cool down process, not a rapid one.”

Veterinary assistant Kristina Welter, who recently became a dog owner herself, said she constantly monitors her dog during warmer weather.

“Taking breaks is a big thing,” Welter said. “Letting them cool down.”

Police encourage anyone who sees a child or pet left unattended inside a hot vehicle to call 911 immediately.

Rietman also pointed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Look Before You Lock” campaign, which reminds drivers to check their back seats before leaving their vehicles.

“This is preventable,” Rietman said.

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