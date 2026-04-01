Grandville launches $10 million infrastructure project to replace 3,500 water meters and aging mains

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The city of Grandville is preparing to install thousands of new water meters this spring as part of a broader effort to modernize its aging water system.

The new meters — known as smart meters, or AMI meters — will allow for more accurate readings and faster leak detection, according to city officials. Homes that already have newer meters will still receive upgraded Smart Point readers, which automatically send readings to the city and eliminate the need for manual checks.

City Manager Griffin Graham said many of the city’s current meters are decades old and no longer measure water use as precisely as they once did.

“A lot of these meters are 50 years old, and at a certain amount of time, meters start to register usage more slowly,” Graham said. “We want to make sure residents are paying only for the water that they are actually using, no more, no less.”

Graham said the upgrades are part of a $10 million capital improvement bond funded through water rates, meaning residents will not have to pay out of pocket for installation.

Before their scheduled appointment, residents are asked to locate their water meter, make sure it is accessible, ensure the valve can be turned on and off, and check for any existing leaks.

Graham said the city will need cooperation from residents to complete the project, since most meters are located inside homes.

“We’re going to need people’s partnership, most water meters are actually in people’s basements,” he said. “The average appointment is expected to take no more than 30 minutes.”

The meter replacement project is expected to begin in early April and continue through the fall. About two-thirds of the community will need new meters installed, while others already have updated equipment.

Despite the temporary inconvenience, he says the long-term benefits will outweigh the short-term disruption.

“We’re anticipating this will be a short-term inconvenience for a long-term benefit,” Graham said.

This year, the city is also replacing two aging water mains: one along Canal Avenue from 41st Street to Buck Creek, and the other along 40th Street from Canal Avenue to Wilson Avenue.

Officials previously indicated construction on those projects could begin as early as May or June, but say a specific timeline has not yet been finalized.

For more information on the city's project, click here.

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