Georgetown Township purchases land for fire and water system upgrades to meet growing community demand

JENISON, Mich. — Georgetown Township leaders are investing in the future by purchasing land for fire service expansion and water system upgrades to keep up with community growth.

"These two land purchases will allow us Georgetown township to facilitate today's needs and look for the future," Georgetown Township Superintendent Justin Stadt said.

Leaders say the current fire station is nearly 30 years old. With more people moving in, leaders say they need to plan ahead.

"When this fire station was first built, the township was half the residence it is now. We have to look to the future of how many residents will we have, what will this station serve and what are the needs of the community today in the future," Stadt said.

Officials say the water system is also feeling the strain. Most of the township's water flows through a single location, and leaders say expanding now helps prevent future problems.

"The biggest concerns is capacity and demand. Georgetown Township has a spike that happens in the summertime," Stadt said.

As these projects move forward, cost is top of mind for many.

"There’ll be no rate increase tied to these purchases," Stadt said.

Leaders say this is a long-term plan, with construction still years away.

"We’re looking at at least four years out for the fire department site and two to three years for the water site," Stadt said.

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