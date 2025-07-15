Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
FREE POPCORN: Phase one of renovations complete at Celebration Cinema RiverTown Crossings

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Celebration Cinema is celebrating wrapping up phase one of renovations at RiverTown Crossings with a special treat: free popcorn for a day!

The new upgrades include expanded risers and heated recliners in auditoriums. There's also a new look to the hallways, corridors, and bathrooms. Renovations started back in March.

On Saturday, July 19, anyone who buys a movie ticket at Celebration Cinema RiverTown Crossings will receive a free small popcorn with the purchase of a movie ticket.

Celebration Cinema RiverTown Crossings

Plans are underway for phase two of their renovations, which include a full kitchen along with a new lobby and bar.

