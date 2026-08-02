Dive team recovers body of man who disappeared while swimming in the Grand River

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The body of a man who disappeared in the Grand River Friday was recovered by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Emergency crews resumed the search for the victim Saturday and, around 2 p.m., located the man’s body about a quarter-mile downstream from where he was last seen, according to the Grandville Police Department.

Around 12:45 p.m. Friday, first responders were called to the Grand River off Indian Mounds Drive, near Market and Wilson Avenues, after a caller reported a man disappearing beneath the water while attempting to swim across the river.

The victim whose body was recovered Saturday is believed to be around 60 years old, according to Grandville Police.

Officers are attempting to notify family members. The man’s name has not yet been released.

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