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Police searching for missing man in Grand River

Search for missing man in Grand River
FOX 17
Search for missing man in Grand River
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GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department and Michigan State Police are searching for a man who was last seen swimming in the Grand River near Market Avenue and Wilson Avenue Friday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office marine unit was also on scene to help with the search.

Witnesses say the missing person is a light skin black man in his late 50s with camouflage shorts. He was swimming in the river and reportedly disappeared beneath the water, and was last seen around 12:46 P.M.

The public is asked to avoid the area as marine patrols and first responders continue their search. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grandville Police Department.

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