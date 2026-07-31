Police searching for missing man in Grand River

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department and Michigan State Police are searching for a man who was last seen swimming in the Grand River near Market Avenue and Wilson Avenue Friday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office marine unit was also on scene to help with the search.

Witnesses say the missing person is a light skin black man in his late 50s with camouflage shorts. He was swimming in the river and reportedly disappeared beneath the water, and was last seen around 12:46 P.M.

The public is asked to avoid the area as marine patrols and first responders continue their search. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Grandville Police Department.

The Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post is assisting the Grandville Police Department with locating a missing person last seen swimming in the Grand River.



The Grandville Police Department is the lead agency in this search for a male who was reported missing after entering… pic.twitter.com/tbY7FErvYh — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) July 31, 2026

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